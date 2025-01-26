A new Gracie Abrams album could hit streaming services before the year ends. But before that happens, the “Close To You” singer’s focus is on knocking out her The Secret Of Us: The Deluxe Tour.

But before Gracie Abrams could even hit the road, fans have already launched a petition for The Secret Of Us: The Deluxe Tour‘s European wing. Supporters abroad desperately want Dora Jar removed as the officially opening act because “they aren’t familiar with her music.” Yesterday (January 25), Gracie Abrams slammed the petition while praising Dora Jar.

“Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness,” wrote Abrams in Stereogum‘s Instagram comments. “So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up. I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder. Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever ♾️”

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Dora Jar addressed the petition during an exchange with one fan. “Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out,” she wrote. I’m here to perform for all the music loving open-hearted fans. those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing (but they might as well let me entertain them tho…;)) an overwhelming amount of fans has been so kind & excited ❤️.”

