We’re two weeks and change away from the release of Seed Of A Seed, Haley Heynderickx’s latest album and her first since 2018’s beloved I Need To Start A Garden. Before that, she has one more pre-album single to share, following the title track and “Foxglove.”

The new song is “Gemini,” which a press release describes as “a reminder that every day is a new day, and that new day is ripe with potential,” and that it’s “about imperfection, letting oneself understand and accept that there is no immutable beginning but one long, winding, journey full of mistakes.”

Aesthetically, the song has an uneasy energy to it as Heynderickx repeatedly sings about a “woman in the corner” over tense-sounding guitar. It’s aesthetically similar to the aforementioned previous songs, but a tonal departure from them.

A press release indicates the project features “Heynderickx’s signature intricate finger-picking” and “a lush tapestry of sound that makes you feel like you’re enveloped in something bigger.” The album also “explores how distant we can feel from nature and ourselves in a world of technology, overconsumption, and consumerism.”

Listen to “Gemini” above.

Seed Of A Seed is out 11/1 via Mama Bird Recording Co. Find more information here.