Foo Fighters indicated a return for 2023, and they’re already hitting a lot of festivals this year. They’re on the lineup for Boston Calling as well as Bonaroo. Now, they’re about to headline the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival alongside Green Day.

The festival takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 13-16 in honor of Harley’s 120th anniversary. Other artists include Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla — a great range of rock and roll. Find ticket information here.

Join us at the @harleydavidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee on July 15th to celebrate their 120 years. Info & tickets: https://t.co/VREhePKeEH ​#HD120 #harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/Vqe8mAK2u3 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 18, 2023

The return of Foo Fighters follows the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. His tribute concerts were emotional, cathartic affairs, which some musicians were particularly nervous for, especially Rufus Taylor. “I was sh*tting myself a little bit going into the rehearsals,” he said, “because I knew that it was gonna be a room full of the best drummers in the world, like Omar Hakim, Dave [Grohl], and Stewart f*cking Copeland, all these monster players. Obviously, I know Dave, but Stewart and Omar, all those guys — me and Taylor used to talk about them all the time. So now I suddenly have to go in and play a nine-minute solo in front of them! I still hadn’t mapped it out in my head. I didn’t know what was gonna happen. But it all kind of went really smooth in the end.”