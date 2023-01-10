Boston Calling unveiled its stacked lineup for 2023, and it’s sure to have fans talking. The headliners for this year feature Paramore, Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, and The Lumineers.

Other acts on the lineup include Maren Morris, The National, Niall Horan, Chelsea Cutler, Bleachers, Teddy Swims, Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Fletcher, Genesis Owusu, Declan McKenna, The Aces, and many more.

The festival runs May 26-28, with Foo Fighters kicking things off on Friday — as they were originally supposed to headline in 2022. The band, who grieved the loss of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, teased over the holiday break that they still had plans to return for live performances and potential new music.

Currently, Boston Calling is offering four ticket tiers. 3-day General Admission starts at $299 with fees. There are also options for GA Plus, VIP, and Platinum packages that include upgraded restrooms and viewing areas, complimentary drinks, express entry, and other exclusive perks depending on the ticket tier.

Presale starts this Thursday (January 12) at 10 a.m. ET. If there are extra tickets, Boston Calling will open up a general on-sale. They also note that all tickets are non-refundable.

More information, along with the Boston Calling presale signup, is available on their official website here.

