A week-plus into 2023, the precursor to festival season has begun: festival lineup announcement season. Today (January 10), one of North America’s premiere annual events, Bonnaroo, has unveiled its lineup.

The fest runs from June 15 to 18 in Manchester, Tennessee, and leading the opening day on Thursday the 15th are Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger. Heading up the first full day on Friday the 16th is Kendrick Lamar, while Odesza headlines on Saturday the 17th and Foo Fighters close out the event with a headlining slot on Sunday the 18th.

BONNAROO 2023

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT

Aside from those acts, other highlights from the lineup include Lil Nas X, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, My Morning Jacket, JID, Jenny Lewis, Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Three 6 Mafia, Korn, Fleet Foxes, Sylvan Esso, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, Muna, Black MIDI, 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Petey, Dehd, Griz, Portugal The Man, Noah Kahan, Subtronics, AGI, Sampa The Great, Tyler Childers, Louis The Child, Yung Gravy, Remi Wold, Cory Wong, and The Beths. On top of that, the Superjam, Outeroo lineup, late-night sets, and more are set to be announced later.

Check out the lineup poster above. Information about Bonnaroo tickets is available on the festival website.

