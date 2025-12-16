Jack Antonoff’s name pops up annually around this time of year, as it’s when he hosts the Ally Coalition Talent Show. The coalition was co-founded by Antonoff and his fashion designer sister Rachel and it raises money for LGBTQ+ people who are unhoused or at risk. One of the event’s shtick’s is that Antonoff never reveals the lineup of performers ahead of time, but give his connections in the industry, he always delivers when it comes to special guests.

This year’s show went down at the Skirball Center For the Performing Arts in New York last night (December 15), and the roster of guests included Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Florence + The Machine’s Florence Welch, and Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

Among the highlights was Bleachers, Williams, Welch, and Anastasio covering Judee Sill’s 1971 folk favorite “Lopin’ Along Through The Cosmos.” Elsewhere in the show, Williams performed her own “Good Ol’ Days” and “Love Me Different,” and also joined Bleachers to close the show with “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call,” Bleachers’ fan-favorite holiday tune that they officially released in 2024 after performing it live for the past few years.

Showing up elsewhere throughout the evening (as Stereogum notes) were Rachel Zegler, Claud, Samia, and others.

Check out some of the highlights below.