For at least one weekend every summer, Madrid, Spain is the place to be when the Mad Cool Festival is underway. Next year, the milestone tenth-anniversary edition is going down from July 8 to 11, and today (November 10), the lineup was announced.

The biggest names on the poster (in terms of font size) are Foo Fighters, Moby, The War On Drugs, Wolf Alice, Florence + The Machine, Jennie, Lorde, Teddy Swims, Twenty One Pilots, Kings Of Leon, Pixies, Halsey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Pulp, The Black Crowes, and David Byrne.

Also included are The Last Dinner Party, The Warning, Jehnny Beth, The War And Treaty, Palaye Royale, Dogstar, Hot Milk, Villanelle, Hotwax, Hoonine, Madmadmad, Bigger Splash, Zara Larsson, Reneé Rapp, Charlie Puth, The Blaze, CMAT, Sadie Jean, Zimmer90, Chloe Slater, Frost Children, Son Mieux, Florentenes, La Paloma, Boys Noize, Palms Trax, Yung Prado, Amrita, A Perfect Circle, Interpol, Sigrid, Holly Humberstone, Midnight Generation, Cliffords, Usted Senalemelo, Karen Dio, Rio Kosta, My First Time, Polo & Pan, Bunt., Swimming Paul, Weval, Maesic, Kasabian, Jalen Ngonda, The Vaccines, Matt Berninger, The Reytons, Persia Holder, Overpass, Ttssfu, Supermodel*, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Aerea, and Luxi Villar.

As for tickets, there’s a Mad Cool members’ pre-sale running from November 17 to 20, followed by a general on-sale starting November 20 at 10 a.m. CET. More information is available on the Mad Cool Tickets website.

Check out the lineup poster below.