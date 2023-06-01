Hayley Williams Paramore Boston Calling 2023
Hayley Williams Invited Noted Paramore Fan Lil Uzi Vert To Perform 'Misery Business' With The Band At Madison Square Garden

Paramore is fully committed to the “Misery Business” revival. The band performed their iconic song last October for the first time since September 2018, and Hayley Williams welcomed PinkPantheress to the Austin City Limits stage for another rendition of “Misery Business” shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday night, Paramore’s second go at Madison Square Garden was accentuated by a surprise appearance from Lil Uzi Vert for — you guessed it — another fresh take on “Misery Business.”

“[We’ve been] talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you,” Williams told Uzi on stage before hugging them, as captured in a video by Robbie Fox and re-posted by Kyle Denis. “You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore, so can we do this bridge again together? And then we’re gonna melt their faces off. Alright? New York City, are you ready? Here we go!”

Variety shared a longer video of the performance:

As mentioned by Williams, Uzi has never hid their Paramore fandom. There is plenty of evidence, such as this YouTube video from January 2017 of Lil Uzi Vert blaring Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” in the car.

In March 2020, Williams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe why she’d turned down an opportunity to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert. (Note: This was before Uzi changed their pronouns to they/them last July.)

“I remember, too, Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him, and I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this, but I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous,'” Williams said (as relayed by NME at the time).

Lil Uzi Vert didn’t give up hope, however. At last summer’s BET Awards, they told Complex that their dream collaboration was still “Hayley Williams from Paramore,” adding, “There’s no one better than Hayley Williams.”

Check out more footage and reactions from fans of Lil Uzi Vert’s full-circle moment with Williams and Paramore below.

Lil Uzi Vert and Paramore are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

