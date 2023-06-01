Paramore is fully committed to the “Misery Business” revival. The band performed their iconic song last October for the first time since September 2018, and Hayley Williams welcomed PinkPantheress to the Austin City Limits stage for another rendition of “Misery Business” shortly thereafter.
On Wednesday night, Paramore’s second go at Madison Square Garden was accentuated by a surprise appearance from Lil Uzi Vert for — you guessed it — another fresh take on “Misery Business.”
“[We’ve been] talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you,” Williams told Uzi on stage before hugging them, as captured in a video by Robbie Fox and re-posted by Kyle Denis. “You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore, so can we do this bridge again together? And then we’re gonna melt their faces off. Alright? New York City, are you ready? Here we go!”
Hayley Williams bringing our Lil Uzi to sing Misery Business at the Paramore concert tonight was NOT on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/ujFMRd6nnV
Variety shared a longer video of the performance:
Paramore and Lil Uzi Vert perform "Misery Business" together at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/7HSLlq40tF
As mentioned by Williams, Uzi has never hid their Paramore fandom. There is plenty of evidence, such as this YouTube video from January 2017 of Lil Uzi Vert blaring Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” in the car.
a lot of things are bad but at least we still have this video of @LILUZIVERT listening to @paramore pic.twitter.com/qkSfzw3I6s
In March 2020, Williams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe why she’d turned down an opportunity to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert. (Note: This was before Uzi changed their pronouns to they/them last July.)
“I remember, too, Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him, and I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this, but I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous,'” Williams said (as relayed by NME at the time).
Lil Uzi Vert didn’t give up hope, however. At last summer’s BET Awards, they told Complex that their dream collaboration was still “Hayley Williams from Paramore,” adding, “There’s no one better than Hayley Williams.”
Lil Uzi Verts’s dream collaboration is Hayley Williams from Paramore👀🎸 pic.twitter.com/gzX1bCzYXh
Check out more footage and reactions from fans of Lil Uzi Vert’s full-circle moment with Williams and Paramore below.
LIL UZI VERT & HAYLEY WILLIAMS NIGHT 2 MSG OMGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/W6ollvv1ju
Paramore brings out Lil Uzi Vert to perform “Misery Business” for their show at Madison Square Garden.
Hayley Williams just brought out Lil Uzi Vert (?) on stage (??) at MSG to sing “Misery Business” (???)
hayley williams just brought lil uzi vert out for misery business what timeline are we in
El rapero Lil Uzi Vert subió a interpretar Mizbiz junto a Hayley Williams en la segunda noche en MSG.
🎥 @paramoronic pic.twitter.com/J4UUXFZwiL
Paramore just brought Lil Uzi Vert to perform Misery Business at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/CNx1PtfT8n
Paramore brought out Lil Uzi Vert at their show at Madison Square Gardenpic.twitter.com/lBMXPiOuSo
lil uzi vert is on stage with paramore for miz biz ! #paramoreNYC2 pic.twitter.com/RdIROuWpMT
paramore’s final show at MSG is now over, with lil uzi vert for Miz Biz, Last Hope being cut and AIW being added back #paramoreNYC2 pic.twitter.com/7Zg7QDrU8I
