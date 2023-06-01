Paramore is fully committed to the “Misery Business” revival. The band performed their iconic song last October for the first time since September 2018, and Hayley Williams welcomed PinkPantheress to the Austin City Limits stage for another rendition of “Misery Business” shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday night, Paramore’s second go at Madison Square Garden was accentuated by a surprise appearance from Lil Uzi Vert for — you guessed it — another fresh take on “Misery Business.”

“[We’ve been] talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you,” Williams told Uzi on stage before hugging them, as captured in a video by Robbie Fox and re-posted by Kyle Denis. “You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore, so can we do this bridge again together? And then we’re gonna melt their faces off. Alright? New York City, are you ready? Here we go!”

Hayley Williams bringing our Lil Uzi to sing Misery Business at the Paramore concert tonight was NOT on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/ujFMRd6nnV — Kyle (@onthebulletin) June 1, 2023

Variety shared a longer video of the performance:

Paramore and Lil Uzi Vert perform "Misery Business" together at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/7HSLlq40tF — Variety (@Variety) June 1, 2023

As mentioned by Williams, Uzi has never hid their Paramore fandom. There is plenty of evidence, such as this YouTube video from January 2017 of Lil Uzi Vert blaring Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” in the car.

a lot of things are bad but at least we still have this video of @LILUZIVERT listening to @paramore pic.twitter.com/qkSfzw3I6s — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 5, 2019

In March 2020, Williams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe why she’d turned down an opportunity to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert. (Note: This was before Uzi changed their pronouns to they/them last July.)