This year could very much be the year that Paramore finally releases their long-awaited sixth album. If it drops before 2022 comes to a close, it would be the band’s first album in five years following 2017’s After Laughter. In the time since, the lead vocalist Hayley Williams has worked on her solo career, releasing albums — Petals For Armor and Flowers For Vases/Descansos — in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Drummer Zac Faro also released work with HalfNoise during this time. Later this year, Paramore will hold their first tour in four years, and ahead of those shows, Williams took a moment to share some details about the band’s upcoming sixth album.

The comments about the band’s next album came during Williams’ Everything Is Emo podcast and she started by showing love to English rock band Bloc Party and their 2005 album Silent Alarm. “We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving license,” she said. “I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626.”

She continued, “I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers. Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm was always on in the car. It was a favorite, and there’s really not a bad track on it.” Later on in the episode, Williams spoke directly about Paramore’s next album, saying, “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.”

She added, “They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”

You can listen to the full Everything Is Emo podcast here.

