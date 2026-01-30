Hayley Williams has been going pretty much nonstop the past few years. Paramore dropped their latest album, This Is Why, in 2023. The band spent some of that year and next opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. In 2025, she released a series of singles that ended up comprising the album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Well, new year, new project: Williams just unveiled a new band, Power Snatch.

It’s a duo and the collaborator is a familiar one: Daniel James, who was heavily involved in writing and producing Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. So far, they’ve premiered a song called “Assignment” on Apple Music 1 (here’s a snippet). As Kerrang notes, fans have uncovered other songs from the band, too: Here’s “DMs” on Bandcamp and here’s an unreleased song that was shared on Instagram months ago.

This comes after Williams addressed the status and future of Paramore, saying:

“Do we ever know where we’re at?! [laughs] We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums. […] There are no better musicians in the world than Zac [Farro] and Taylor. There are no better performers than [the touring musicians affectionately known as the] Parafour. It’s just magic, man. I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”

