Hayley Williams has been going pretty much nonstop the past few years. Paramore dropped their latest album, This Is Why, in 2023. The band spent some of that year and next opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. In 2025, she released a series of singles that ended up comprising the album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Well, new year, new project: Williams just unveiled a new band, Power Snatch.
It’s a duo and the collaborator is a familiar one: Daniel James, who was heavily involved in writing and producing Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. So far, they’ve premiered a song called “Assignment” on Apple Music 1 (here’s a snippet). As Kerrang notes, fans have uncovered other songs from the band, too: Here’s “DMs” on Bandcamp and here’s an unreleased song that was shared on Instagram months ago.
This comes after Williams addressed the status and future of Paramore, saying:
“Do we ever know where we’re at?! [laughs] We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums. […] There are no better musicians in the world than Zac [Farro] and Taylor. There are no better performers than [the touring musicians affectionately known as the] Parafour. It’s just magic, man. I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”
Check out Williams’ upcoming solo tour dates below.
Hayley Williams’ 2026 Tour Dates: Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/01 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/03 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/04 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/09 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/10 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/14 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
04/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/21 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/22 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/05 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
06/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
06/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06/11 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrome
06/16 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
06/19 — London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
06/20 — London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
06/22 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 1
06/23 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 1
06/26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
06/27 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
06/29 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
06/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium