Hayley Williams was all over the 2026 Grammys last night (February 1) as she had four nominations: Best Rock Performance for “Mirtazapine,” Best Rock Song for “Glum,” Best Alternative Music Performance for “Parachute,” and Best Alternative Music Album for Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. She came up empty, unfortunately, but she doesn’t seem too bummed about it.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, “We’d like to thank the academy. (And it’s an honor to lose to The Cure anytime) Love, Hayley Williams, Daniel James & Steph Marziano.” In the photo, those three are all standing with their hands up in a shrug as they smile at the camera.
She’s already getting a start on the 2027 Grammys: She and James recently launched a new band called Power Snatch, and on the day of the Grammys, they shared their first project, the three-song EP1, currently available on Bandcamp.
Find the EP1 cover art and tracklist below, along with Williams’ upcoming solo tour dates.
Power Snatch’s EP1 Album Cover Artwork
Power Snatch’s EP1 Tracklist
1. “DMs”
2. “Duh”
3. “Hole In The Ceiling”
Hayley Williams’ 2026 Tour Dates: Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/01 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/03 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/04 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/09 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/10 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/14 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
04/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/21 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/22 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/05 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
06/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
06/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06/11 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrome
06/16 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
06/19 — London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
06/20 — London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
06/22 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 1
06/23 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 1
06/26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
06/27 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
06/29 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
06/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium