Hayley Williams was all over the 2026 Grammys last night (February 1) as she had four nominations: Best Rock Performance for “Mirtazapine,” Best Rock Song for “Glum,” Best Alternative Music Performance for “Parachute,” and Best Alternative Music Album for Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. She came up empty, unfortunately, but she doesn’t seem too bummed about it.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “We’d like to thank the academy. (And it’s an honor to lose to The Cure anytime) Love, Hayley Williams, Daniel James & Steph Marziano.” In the photo, those three are all standing with their hands up in a shrug as they smile at the camera.

She’s already getting a start on the 2027 Grammys: She and James recently launched a new band called Power Snatch, and on the day of the Grammys, they shared their first project, the three-song EP1, currently available on Bandcamp.

Find the EP1 cover art and tracklist below, along with Williams’ upcoming solo tour dates.