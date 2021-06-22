Helado Negro has been extremely prolific over the last few years, and it looks like 2021 will be no different. Following up his critically-acclaimed 2019 release, This Is How You Smile, the artist born Roberto Carlos Lange is back with a new song cycle and an introductory single. “Gemini And Leo” seizes on current generation’s obsession with star signs and how they might influence relationships, and introduces Negro’s seventh full-length album, Far In, which will be released on 4AD this October. This Is How You Smile received honorable mention in the Uproxx Critic’s Poll in 2019, and was something of a breakout record for Negro, even though he was already a veteran at that time.

This new record includes a host of collaborators, like Jen Wasner of Flock of Dimes, Kacy Hill, Buscabulla and Benamin. Check out the full tracklist below and the wonderful animated music video above, directed by Jacob Escobedo.

Far In tracklist:

1. “Wake Up Tomorrow” (Feat. Kacy Hill)

2. “Gemini And Leo”

3. “Purple Tones”

4. “There Must Be A Song Like You”

5. “Aguas Frías”

6. “Aureole”

7. “Hometown Dream”

8. “Agosto” (Feat. Buscabulla)

9. “Outside The Outside”

10. “Brown Fluorescence”

11. “Wind Conversations”

12. “Thank You For Ever”

13. “La Naranja”

14. “Telescope” (Feat. Benamin)

15. “Mirror Talk”

Far In will be out 10/22 via 4AD Records. Pre-order it here.