Indie Mixtape 20: Hinds Will Live Forever On ‘Viva Hinds’

If Viva Hinds proves anything, then it’s that Hinds are here to stay for good. The Spanish duo (né quartet) sound uplifted and triumphant on their fourth studio album. While they’ve lost the two members of their rhythm section, Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote have struck a bond that, from the sound of Viva Hinds alone, refuses to yield.

Across its 10 tracks, the camaraderie between its two members is tactile. Still, they get some help along the way, such as from Beck on the immediately catchy “Boom Boom Back” and from Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten on the new-wavey dream-pop jam “Stranger.”

Following the record’s release in September, Cosials sat down with Uproxx to talk about Twin Peaks, her mother’s spaghetti carbonara, Gwen Stefani, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

D, C, G and A.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As the music people choose when they’re in a house party but rarely played by the DJ in a club.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’ve been thinking about Gwen Stefani a lot lately, but I’m not sure if she influences my job. Maybe she does and I’m not that aware. She’s definitely cooler and more clever than me.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

My mom’s spaghetti carbonara no doubt.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

The one Twin Peaks gave in San Francisco from that tour we did together. Or any Twin Peaks show, I think. I still haven’t seen a live band like they were.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Mazzy Star – “Look On Down From The Bridge”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

I stopped Googling. I’m becoming a ChatGPT nerd; I’m so sorry. The last thing I asked it was to invent a word that I could use in a conversation and the other people think it already exists, and that it’s related to playing music, partying, and some feelings. ChatGPT invented the word “melofrenzy”. We’re working on making it popular.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We once accidentally stayed at a weirdo’s place. Our tour manager thought he was a friend of ours, and we thought he was a friend of hers. He was awkward the whole night. We didn’t realize until we left the house.