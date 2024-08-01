Here Are The Hinterland Music Festival Set Times For 2024

The Hinterland Music Festival is billed to run from August 2 – August 4 in St. Charles, Iowa, with headliners Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan. You can check out the set times below.

The festival was first held in 2015, and was originally intended to take place in Downtown Des Moines until the venue was changed due to flooding concerns. It’s been held in St. Charles ever since. It expanded to three days in 2019, and was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. When it returned in 2022, it was expanded to four days, but in 2023, it was contracted to three again. Previous headliners have included Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, and Maggie Rogers, among others.

This year’s lineup includes Orville Peck, Blondshell, Charley Crockett, Lizzy McAlpine, Palehound, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Mt. Joy, and more. See below for the full set times.