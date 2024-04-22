Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated April 27, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. SZA — “Saturn” SZA finds herself re-entering the top 10 this week as “Saturn” gets a bump up from No. 15 all the way to No. 10. 9. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” Kahan just got a new personal best, as “Stick Season,” after spending last week at No. 10, climbs up to a new high of No. 9 this week.

8. Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” What Grande can be friends with is the top 10 as “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For You Love)” maintains its No. 8 spot from last week. 7. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” Congratulations are in order for Carpenter, who has her first top-10 single of her career with “Espresso.” Also of note is that “Feather,” which was Carpenter’s first top-40 hit, hits a new high on this week’s chart at No. 21.

6. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” “Lovin On Me” has become a top-10 mainstay in recent months and even after all this time, it’s still only just outside the top 5. 5. Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em” After hanging out at No. 6 last week, “Texas Hold ‘Em” returns to the top 5 at it leads the Hot Country Songs chart for a 10th week.

4. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims’ breakout hit is still doing well for the song as it maintains control at No. 4. 3. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” The same is true for Boone, who hasn’t yet managed to get to No. 1 but it still doing great at No. 3 this week.