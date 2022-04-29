Last year, we declared that Holly Humberstone would be pop’s next big thing. Getting a spot on Olivia Rodrigo’s tour sure does help with that, along with a powerfully vulnerable single titled “London Is Lonely.” Today, the British singer is back with another great single, “Sleep Tight.”

The emotional yet catchy track was co-written by none other than 1975’s Matty Healy, as well as longtime collaborator Rob Milton. It’s her second time working with Healy, and their musical chemistry is proving to be something special. About the track, Humberstone said, “It’s awkward trying to navigate catching feelings for a friend, as they are often feelings we might have been suppressing for some time. When they float to the surface, you have to weigh up the risks of getting hurt and potentially losing them in your life. I wrote ‘Sleep Tight’ about the uncertainty of friendships evolving into something more.”

She added: “The first summer out of lockdown was pretty crazy for my friends and I because we finally had our freedom back and acted like we had nothing to lose. This song takes me back to that time of what felt like no consequences and impending heartbreak.”

Watch the video for “Sleep Tight” above.