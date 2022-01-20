Holly Humberstone Gets Nostalgic For Home On ‘London Is Lonely’

Come April, London’s Holly Humberstone will be gracing the festival stage at Coachella. From there, she’ll be going on tour with Olivia Rodrigo and she’s on one heck of a ride since releasing her The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP last November. Now she has just dropped her first single since the EP came out in the nostalgic “London Is Lonely.”

The song describes the feeling of being in a new home for the first time. Humberstone realizes that her new life is ahead of her while looking back to the past. It’s a sweet examination of the anxiety that arises from this feeling, especially in pandemic times. It’s an honest song that will surely be well-received on tour alongside Rodrigo’s equally emotional tunes.

Humberstone shared a statement on what the song means to her:

“I wrote ‘London Is Lonely’ back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK. I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers. London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn’t belong. I kind of lost myself in the city. I didn’t exactly know who I was anymore, and so going home and writing felt like my safe space to process everything. It’s funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic, and feeling like nothing much has changed at all. I’m still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too.”

Listen to “London Is Lonely” above.