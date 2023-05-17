In 2018, should-be Rock Hall members The National launched Homecoming Festival, their own event in Cincinnati, Ohio. Of that installment, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote, “Homecoming is the latest example of what’s become a burgeoning trend of artist-curated festivals. Similar to Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires, […] Homecoming is an artisanal alternative to big-time corporate festivals, with their interchangeable lineups and increasingly impersonal experiences. A festival like Homecoming, meanwhile, feels smaller, more livable (especially when it comes to lines for drinks and bathrooms), and driven by the personalities of the participating artists.”

The band has yet to revive the event since then, but now they’re finally ready to: Homecoming is returning to Cincinnati this fall, on September 15 and 16.

Homecoming will return to Cincinnati on September 15-16. pic.twitter.com/IgnrEEAcQv — The National (@TheNational) May 17, 2023

Aside from The National themselves, the lineup also features Patti Smith And Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Arooj Aftab, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, Carriers, Leo Pastel, and Ballard.

The National said in a statement, “When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown. It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

Tickets go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Find more information here.