The slate of early 2025 indie releases is shaping up nicely with Horsegirl’s announcement of Phonetics On And On, a new Cate Le Bon-produced album, earlier this month. As they continue gearing up towards the release, today (December 10), the band has shared a new song, “Julie.”

The song, which a press release describes as “the album’s centerpiece,” unfolds patiently and is accompanied by a gorgeous video animated with hand-painted frames.

Listen to “Julie” above. The band has also announced some new European and UK tour dates for June 2025, so find all of their upcoming shows below.