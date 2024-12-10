The slate of early 2025 indie releases is shaping up nicely with Horsegirl’s announcement of Phonetics On And On, a new Cate Le Bon-produced album, earlier this month. As they continue gearing up towards the release, today (December 10), the band has shared a new song, “Julie.”
The song, which a press release describes as “the album’s centerpiece,” unfolds patiently and is accompanied by a gorgeous video animated with hand-painted frames.
Listen to “Julie” above. The band has also announced some new European and UK tour dates for June 2025, so find all of their upcoming shows below.
Horsegirl’s 2025 Tour Dates
02/22/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Metro (Record Release Show) ^
03/21/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %
03/22/2025 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat %
03/23/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings %
03/24/2025 — Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %
03/26/2025 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %
03/27/2025 — Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %
03/28/2025 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %
03/29/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %
06/07/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club
06/11/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
06/14/2025 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/16/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
06/17/2025 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
06/18/2025 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
06/20/2025 — London, UK @ Scala
06/21/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
06/22/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
06/24/2025 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
06/26/2025 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
^ with Lifeguard and Answering Machines
% with Free Range
Phonetics On And On is out 2/14/2025 via Matador Records. Find more information here.