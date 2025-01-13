A lot of bands like they’re to say they’re all best friends, and don’t mean it. But I absolutely believe the members of Horsegirl are best friends.

In the video for “Switch Over,” the latest single from the indie rock group’s forthcoming album Phonetics On And On, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece watch themselves perform in a grand home. They give their exact counterparts an ovation, as if to say that they would still support each other even if they hadn’t formed a band.

Phonetics On And On is described as “an exploration of the lines between pop, minimalism, and playful experimentation. With the help of [producer Cate] Le Bon, Horsegirl expands into bright and clear sonic territories utilizing new tools, including violins, synths, and gamelan tiles, to bring this world to life.”

You can watch the “Switch Over” video above and find Horsegirl’s tour dates below.