How Long Will U2 Be Performing At The Sphere?

U2 recently kicked off their first performances to celebrate the opening of Las Vegas’ new venue, The Sphere. Their residency, titled U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, is built around their 1991 album and held in a $2.3 billion space with a wraparound LED screen. (Yes, even on the outside.)

For those who weren’t able to secure tickets for opening night, fans might be wondering how long U2 will play. They are currently doing 25 shows at the Sphere that will run through December 16. However, while most are currently sold-out, tickets might pop up on resale sites.

There are also other events being held inside the venue, including the premiere of director Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard From Earth film that is set to be an immersive experience of the planet. Right now, no other concerts have been announced besides U2.

U2 fans who are also looking to experience more themed events can check out Zoo Station: A U2: UV Experience, a special interactive pop-up that is currently open at The Venetian. There is a gallery inside the two-floored space, as well as a shop for attendees to buy merch themed to the band.

More information on U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere can be found here.