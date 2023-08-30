U2 is kicking of their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Las Vegas residency shows in a big way. Ahead of the limited concert engagement, which kicks off at the end of next month, U2 will launch a special fan portal called Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience.

Designed in collaboration between U2 and the band’s longtime creative director Gavin Friday, Zoo Station will boast over 12,000 square feet of space within The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Zoo Station will take place on two floors, as fans will be able to access interactive exhibit space.

Inside Zoo Station will be the Anton Corbijn Gallery, which will feature five decades’ worth of video footage and photography work from photographer Anton Corbin, who is curating the space.

Fans can also purchase merchandise from the U2 Pop-Up Shop, which will offer music titles from U2, as well as brand-new merchandise.

Zoo TV Cinema, which will be curated by U2’s The Edge, will show five film screenings daily including rare and unreleased concert footage from international U2 shows, as well as new documentary films, like Beyond The Tour and A Day In The Life Of The Edge.

The ground floor, which will hold the gallery, the pop-up shop, and interactive installations, will be open to the public and free to enter. However, the top floor, which will hold Zoo TV Cinema, will grant access to ticketholders.

Zoo Station opens September 28, and U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, which will open The Sphere venue, runs from September 29 to December 16.