How Many Kids Do Elon Musk & Grimes Have?

Over the weekend, it was reported that Grimes and Elon Musk had another child together that they had not told the world about. That begs the question: How many children to Musk and Grimes have with each other?

First, Grimes gave birth to X Æ A-12 Musk in 2020. Last year, it was revealed that in 2021, Grimes gave birth to another baby with Musk, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. So, the recent revelation brings the total (as far as the public knows, at least) to three: The existence of Techno Mechanicus Musk was just confirmed via Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk biography.

Grimes addressed Techno in a X (formerly Twitter) post yesterday (September 10), writing, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is [alien emoji] but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time [folded hands emoji].”

In the same tweet, Grimes wrote about supposed beef with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with whom Musk recently had a set of twins. Grimes wrote, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. […] Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.”