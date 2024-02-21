The inaugural No Values Festival boasts a promising line-up. Taking place at the Pomona Fairplex in California on June 8, No Values Festival will bring some of the biggest names in punk — including Misfits, Turnstile, Sublime, Iggy Pop, and many others.
Tickets for No Values go on sale this week, and thankfully, the festival is allowing several options for fans.
How much are tickets for the No Values Festival 2024?
General admission passes for No Values begin at $199, and will get fans entry into the venue. Another tier, called GA Some Values, will offer the same perks as regular GA, as well as a four-pack of collectible pins. GA More Values tickets offer fans a special entry land and preferred parking, as well as a limited-edition t-shirt.
VIP passes begin at $399, giving fans extra shade and seating options, special food and beverage offerings, air-conditioned restrooms, pin packs, t-shirts, and VIP entry and parking.
Fans can purchase tickets outright, or set up an installment plan beginning at $49.99.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday (February 23) via the official No Values website.
You can see the full No Values 2024 line-up below.
