Tickets for No Values go on sale this week, and thankfully, the festival is allowing several options for fans.

The inaugural No Values Festival boasts a promising line-up. Taking place at the Pomona Fairplex in California on June 8, No Values Festival will bring some of the biggest names in punk — including Misfits, Turnstile , Sublime, Iggy Pop , and many others.

How much are tickets for the No Values Festival 2024?

General admission passes for No Values begin at $199, and will get fans entry into the venue. Another tier, called GA Some Values, will offer the same perks as regular GA, as well as a four-pack of collectible pins. GA More Values tickets offer fans a special entry land and preferred parking, as well as a limited-edition t-shirt.

VIP passes begin at $399, giving fans extra shade and seating options, special food and beverage offerings, air-conditioned restrooms, pin packs, t-shirts, and VIP entry and parking.

Fans can purchase tickets outright, or set up an installment plan beginning at $49.99.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday (February 23) via the official No Values website.

You can see the full No Values 2024 line-up below.

