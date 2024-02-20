Goldenvoice is a dominant force in the festival space, as they’re the company behind events like Coachella, Stagecoach, and a handful of other beloved fests. Now their empire continues to grow with today’s (February 20) news: Goldenvoice’s latest new fest is called No Values, and it’s a punk-focused event that’s set to go down on June 8 at Pomona, California’s Fairplex.

The biggest names on the poster are Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and Sublime. Notably, the fest will also feature the return of Power Trip, following the death of singer Riley Gale in 2020. As the band announced on social media, they’ll be joined by Seth Gilmore, singer of the bands Fugitive and Skourge.

Tickets go on sale starting February 23 at 11 a.m. PT. GA tickets start at $199, while VIP goes for $399 (neither price includes fees, although all passes include free parking). Learn more at the No Values website.

Check out the full No Values lineup below.