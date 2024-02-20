Goldenvoice is a dominant force in the festival space, as they’re the company behind events like Coachella, Stagecoach, and a handful of other beloved fests. Now their empire continues to grow with today’s (February 20) news: Goldenvoice’s latest new fest is called No Values, and it’s a punk-focused event that’s set to go down on June 8 at Pomona, California’s Fairplex.
The biggest names on the poster are Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and Sublime. Notably, the fest will also feature the return of Power Trip, following the death of singer Riley Gale in 2020. As the band announced on social media, they’ll be joined by Seth Gilmore, singer of the bands Fugitive and Skourge.
Tickets go on sale starting February 23 at 11 a.m. PT. GA tickets start at $199, while VIP goes for $399 (neither price includes fees, although all passes include free parking). Learn more at the No Values website.
Check out the full No Values lineup below.
No Values Festival 2024 Lineup
The Adicts
The Adolescents
Agent Orange
The Aquabats
Bad Religion
Black Flag
The Bronx
Ceremony
Cro-Mags
The Damned
The Dead Milkmen
The Dickies
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Exploited
Fear
Fidlar
Fishbone
Hepcat
Iggy Pop
Jello Biafra (DJ Set)
The Jesus Lizard
Joyce Manor
L7
The Lawrence Arms
Misfits
Mourning Noise
MSPAINT
Power Trip
Scowl
The Selecter
Shattered Faith
The Skeletones
Social Distortion
Soul Glo
Steve Ignorant
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
T.S.O.L.
Turnstile
Untouchables
The Vandals
Viagra Boys
No Values Festival 2024 Lineup Poster
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.