The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2023

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle (30th Anniversary Edition) Snoop Dogg (who’s still smoking weed, by the way) is celebrating 30 years of his iconic debut album, Doggystyle, with a new reissue. This is a cool one, too: Aside from being available in a number of color variants, it features “Gz Up Hoes Down,” which was exclusively available on the album’s initial 100,000 units in 1993, making it sought after. Get it here. The Beatles — 1962-1966 (‘The Red Album’) and 1967-1970 (‘The Blue Album’) “Now And Then” is the headlining new Beatles release of the year, but the legendary group also delivered some compelling reissues of two classic compilation albums. The new versions of the collections come with expanded tracklists (which includes “Now And Then”), all pressed on bold-colored, semi-translucent vinyl with stereo mixes. And if you just want the new (and final) Beatles song on vinyl, don’t worry, that’s also available in multiple formats. Get it here.

The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field (Bandbox Exclusive) If you’re not following what Bandbox is doing in the vinyl space, you better get on board. The Minneapolis-based company is announcing exclusive pressings and zines from a variety of artists on a weekly basis, and our favorite of their recent announcements is this lovely pink and green pressing of The Beths’ killer Expert In A Dying Field. It’s available for pre-order now, as well as recently announced offerings from the likes of Braid and Grizzly Bear. Get it here. Various Artists — Barbie The Album (VMP Designer Edition) and Barbie The Album (VMP Kendom Edition) Barbie was the movie of the year, but it had the soundtrack of the year, too. Given that Barbie as a brand has been a merchandising titan for decades now, the vinyl editions of the soundtrack are packed with goodies, and they come in both Designer and Kendom flavors via our friends at Vinyl Me, Please. Get Designer Edition here. Get Kendom Edition here.

Polo G — Die A Legend (Reissue) As part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday celebration earlier this month, Legacy Recordings dropped a series of reissues. It’s hard to call their Polo G offering a reissue, though: They pressed Die A Legend on “black ice” colored vinyl, which is actually the first time the multi-platinum album has ever been available on vinyl. So, if this is one you’ve been waiting to put on your turntable, you finally can. Get it here. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is in the midst of a very cool reissue series with LA icons Van Halen, and the self-titled debut is a great place to start. The company describes the restoration process as “painstaking,” mastered from the original analog tapes onto MoFi’s supervinyl. When you turn up “Running With The Devil” and “Eruption” to their max volume, you’ll be hearing Eddie’s trademark guitar as well as ever. Get it here. Public Enemy — It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back (35th Anniversary Edition) It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back is an iconic release in early hip-hop history, and this year, it celebrates 35 trips around the sun. Now there’s a 4LP reissue that comes with new liner notes via Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Q-Tip, and Questlove, quite the foursome offering insight on an important hip-hop milestone. Get it here.

Explosions In The Sky — Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell The Truth Shall Live Forever (Anniversary Edition) and The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place (Anniversary Edition) Post-rock mainstays Explosions In The Sky are reissuing two of their most classic pieces of early work, and this is actually the first time either LP is available on colored vinyl. Both colorings do a terrific job at highlighting the distinct album cover art, and the albums have been remastered for this release, too. Get it here. Pearl Jam — Vs. (30th Anniversary Edition) Ten was a huge debut album for Pearl Jam, and they crushed it with its follow-up, Ten, too: It was their first No. 1 album and it hung into that top spot for five weeks. It’s been 30 years since that album dropped, and now Eddie Vedder and company are reissuing it in a number of different configurations; Pictured above is the 2LP “dreamsicle” configuration available via the band’s Ten Club, while other editions are available elsewhere. Get it here.

R.E.M. — Up (25th Anniversary Reissue) Up was a turning point for R.E.M., as the group’s 11th album saw them without their founding drummer, Bill Berry, for the first time. It’s already been 25 years since then, so they’ve given the album a fresh coat of paint with a new remaster of the LP, and the band also has T-shirts and other cool merch to complement your vinyl purchase. Get it here. Social Distortion — Mommy’s Little Monster (40th Anniversary Reissue) Mommy’s Little Monster, Social Distortion’s 40-year-old debut album, can now be yours via some pretty neat vinyl reissues. The album has been remastered from the original analog tapes, and there’s also a variety of limited-edition colorways to choose from, all of which are lovely. Get it here.

Daft Punk — Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) Random Access Memories is a classic of its era, but it sounds completely different if you get rid of the drums. That’s something Daft Punk wanted to explore with a new “Drumless Edition” of the 2013 album. Aside from being a new way to experience this awesome project, the stark white cover art is just so, so clean. Get it here. Vic Mensa — Victor In his review of Victor, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote, “Victor gives listeners exactly what it says on the tin: A holistic look at an artist who’s come into his own at last. Vic had to go through everything he did to mature enough as an artist to synthesize those experiences into an honest, unfiltered summation of himself. This is his real autobiography — it was worth the wait.” Now, it’s available to spin at home, and includes an option for a signed copy. Get it here.