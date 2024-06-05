Once again, the rumor train has left the (shining time) station with some fun casting news that should be taken with a grain of salt, because we all know how fickle these tips can be.

According to Jeff Sneider’s newsletter, director Sam Mendes is eyeing an in-demand group of actors to star in his upcoming quartet of Beatles biopics.

The rumored casting will feature Paul Mescal (Aftersun) as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr, Charlie Rowe (Never Let Me Go) as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw) as John Lennon. Sneider stressed that there is no confirmation just yet, but that didn’t stop him from sharing the tip!

Announced earlier this year, the four Beatles movies “will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.” This will reportedly be the first time The Beatles “have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.”

Mendes confirmed the news back in February. “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” he said. This honor was not given to the most recent season of Doctor Who.

Since the cast has not yet been confirmed, this will give Keoghan time to perfect his vocal chops, which are basically nonexistent at the moment.

(Via The Insneider)