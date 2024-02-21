With a once-in-a-lifetime line-up, fans are ready to let their punk flags fly, and thus, can’t wait to get their hands on tickets.

A new punk festival is coming to Pomona Valley, California this summer. Over the course of one day (June 8), the inaugural No Values Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in punk to the Pomona Fairplex. On the line-up are Sublime , Iggy Pop, Misfits, Turnstile , Black Flag, and more.

How to buy tickets for the No Values Festival 2024

Fans can purchase tickets for the inaugural No Values Festival on the festival’s official website. No Values is allowing fans to purchase tickets outright, or set up a payment plan with a down payment of $49.99.

Passes at all tier levels include parking.

General admission passes for No Values begin at $199, and will get fans entry into the venue. Another tier, called GA Some Values, will offer the same perks as regular GA, as well as a four-pack of collectible pins. GA More Values tickets offer fans a special entry land and preferred parking, as well as a limited-edition t-shirt.

VIP passes begin at $399, giving fans extra shade and seating options, special food and beverage offerings, air-conditioned restrooms, pin packs, t-shirts, and VIP entry and parking.

You can see the full No Values 2024 line-up below.

