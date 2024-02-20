While the festival may be a few months away, fans can begin buying tickets as early as this week.

No Values Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in punk to Pomona, California this summer. Taking place at the Pomona Fairplex on Saturday (June 8), No Values boasts a line-up of legendary acts like Misfits, Iggy Pop , Bad Religion, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Viagra Boys — as well as new acts, like Joyce Manor, Turnstile , and more.

When do No Values Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for No Values Festival begin at 11 a.m. PT this Friday (February 23) on the festival’s official website. Fans can purchase tickets outright or set up payment plans, starting at $49.99 down.

General admission passes for No Values begin at $199, and will get fans entry into the venue. Another tier, called GA Some Values, will offer the same perks as regular GA, as well as a four-pack of collectible pins. GA More Values tickets offer fans a special entry land and preferred parking, as well as a limited-edition t-shirt.

VIP passes begin at $399, giving fans extra shade and seating options, special food and beverage offerings, air-conditioned restrooms, pin packs, t-shirts, and VIP entry and parking.

All passes include parking.

You can see the full line-up No Values 2024 line-up below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.