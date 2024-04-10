Yesterday, System Of A Down announced that they’d be doing a one-day-only show in San Francisco alongside Deftones — making it a rocking lineup not to miss. Other bands like The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and Vowws will be joining them in Golden Gate Park on August 17.

Specifically, it will be held on the Polo Field and is going to run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the first-ever “after dark” show to take place there, according to Consequence. It’s also a special occurrence, since System Of A Down’s only other show so far for 2024 is at Vegas’ Sick New World festival. Furthermore, Deftones are only playing at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

For those looking to go this summer, here’s what to know about securing tickets.