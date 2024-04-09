Here Are The Coachella Set Times For 2024

The first weekend of Coachella is just days away. Headliners Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler The Creator have presumably been hard at work on their sets, as have the other over 100 acts listed on this year’s flyer, including 88rising Futures, a showcase of the label’s talent. If you’re wondering exactly when your favorite acts are hitting the stage, Coachella has released the set times, which you can see below. The festival has also announced a late addition in Vampire Weekend, who’ll be playing Outdoor Theatre on Saturday night.

If you can’t make it to the desert to watch in-person, you can find information about the Coachella livestream here.