For one night only, System Of A Down and Deftones are co-headlining a special show in San Franciso. On August 17, fans of both bands can look forward to seeing them at Golden Gate Park.

Joining System Of A Down and Deftones are other alt-rock favorites, Vowws, Viagra Boys, and The Mars Volta. The event, which is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, is being dubbed as Golden Gate Park’s first-ever “after dark” ticketed concert. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and is slated to end at 10 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to the one-off concert starting Thursday (April 11th) at 10 a.m. PT. This will be a Live Nation presale, where fans can use the code RIFF. General on-sale will begin Friday (April 12) via Ticketmaster.

At the time, System Of A Down hasn’t indicated whether they will be playing their old hits, or if they will be dropping new material around the show. Back in 2022, System Of A Down’s lead vocalist Serj Tankian said in an interview with Metal Injection that he would be open to recording new material with the band when the time was right.

“It’s kind of like someone saying, I mean, I don’t know. If you’re an architect and you design this incredible museum and everyone comes back to you and says, ‘when are you going to do a museum again?’ And you’re working on, I don’t know, industrial projects at this point or whatever, but you’re like, oh yeah, I’m grateful that you like that design,” said Tankian. “That’s rad, you know? And I guess when the opportunity comes up to do a museum again, I’ll do a museum again and that’s exactly what it is.”

You can see the official concert poster below.