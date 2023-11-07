King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Their 2024 Tour Dates

A few weeks ago, rising Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (say that five times fast) announced and released their 25th studio album The Silver Cord after sharing singles “Gila Monster” and “Dragon.”

Today, they announced the accompanying tour dates for 2024, which include multiple international festivals and a “3-hour marathon set.” Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at noon ET, with a presale for Gizzymail subscribers (lol) Wednesday, November 8th at 11 am ET. You can see the tour dates below.

03/15/2024 — 03/17/2024 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/15/2024 — 03/17/2024 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21/2024 — 03/24/2024 — Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/22/2024 — 03/24/2024 — São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

05/15/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National %

05/16/2024 — Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %

05/18/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %

05/19/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %

05/20/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %

05/22/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *

05/23/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %

05/25/2024 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/26/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %

05/27/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %

05/29/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %

05/30/2024 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %

05/31/2024 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%

06/02/2024 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/04/2024 — Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia

08/15/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/16/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/17/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/19/2024 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

08/20/2024 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/21/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/23/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

08/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/25/2024 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

08/27/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center

08/28/2024 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

08/30/2024 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

08/31/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/03/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/04/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

09/05/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

09/06/2024 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

09/08/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]

09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]

09/11/2024 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

09/12/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

09/14/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

11/01/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

11/03/2024 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/04/2024 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

11/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

11/09/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/10/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

11/12/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/13/2024 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

11/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

11/16/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

11/19/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

11/20/2024 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/21/2024 — Miami, FL @ Factory Town

% w/ Grace Cummings

* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET

^ACOUSTIC SET