In June, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped their album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. Today (October 3), the “Gila Monster” musicians have announced that their already massive discography will increase by one body of work. Later this month, the group will release their next album, The Silver Cord. Remarkably, this will be their seventh album since just the start of 2022.

As a special treat, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard uploaded a mashup video for the project’s first three singles, “Theia,” “The Silver Cord,” and “Set.” In a statement by the group’s Stu Mackenzie, he shared the inspiration behind the tracks.

“The first version’s really condensed, trimming all the fat,” he said. “And on the second version, that first song, ‘,’eia’, is 20 minutes long. It’s the ‘everything’ version – those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it. It’s for the Gizz-heads. I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now – I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing. We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps – but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.”

Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s latest video above. Continue below for the album artwork and track listing.

1. “Theia”

2. “The Silver Cord”

3. “Set”

4. “Chang’e”

5. “Gilgamesh”

6. “Swan Song”

7. “Extinction”

The Silver Cord is out 10/27. Find more information here.