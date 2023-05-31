Tim Robinson 2019
The New Season Of ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Features Original Songs From Turnstile And Christian Lee Hutson

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has become one of the most beloved sketch comedy series of the past few years thanks to its completely bizarre humor. The show has produced some memorable music moments, too, like an Ezra Koenig song and the sketch where a recording session goes off the rails and ends up becoming about zombie skeletons (a song that Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard later covered).

Well, the third season just premiered on Netflix yesterday (May 30), and Robinson brought the music world into the fold this time, too: As Pitchfork notes, the season features new music from Turnstile and Christian Lee Hutson.

In “Children’s Choir,” a sketch from the fourth episode, there’s a song called “Listening” by Everything-You-Knows, a group consisting of Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang, and Franz Lyons. Turnstile’s appearance in the show makes sense, since Robinson popped up at one of their concerts in 2021.

Hutson, meanwhile, wrote and performed a song called “Is This It” that appears in “Sitcom Taping,” a sketch from the second episode.

Check out the new season of I Think You Should Leave here.

