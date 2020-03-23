The lifestyle changes the coronavirus outbreak have necessitated haven’t been easy for everybody to handle. One constant through it all, though, has been Ben Gibbard and his daily livestream performances. On last night’s home studio stream, the Death Cab For Cutie leader mixed things up: His previous sets usually features a cover or two, but his Sunday (March 22) show was all covers.

He opened with John Lennon’s thematically appropriate “Isolation,” and from there, he performed songs by Jenny Lewis’ Rilo Kiley, Big Star, Elliott Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Bob Dylan, The Shins, Def Leppard, and The Flaming Lips.

The most unexpected song to make the setlist, though, was a track from the Netflix show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. The song, which doesn’t seem to have an official title but has been referred to as “The Bones Are Their Money,” comes from the sketch where Robinson’s bass player character ruins a studio performance of a song with his outlandish improvisational lyrics about skeletons coming to life.

Watch the performance above, and check out the full setlist below.

1. John Lennon — “Isolation”

2. Rilo Kiley — “Silver Lining”

3. Big Star — “Thirteen”

4. Elliott Smith — “Waltz #2”

5. Phoebe Bridgers — “Motion Sickness”

6. Bob Dylan — “If Not For You”

7. The Shins — “New Slang”

8. Def Leppard — “Hysteria”

9. “The Bones Are Their Money” (from I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson)

10. The Flaming Lips — “Do You Realize??”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.