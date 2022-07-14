Ian Sweet had one of the best songs of 2021 with the sassy, nostalgic “F*ckthat.” She’s back today with the release of her new EP Star Stuff, along with an official, glitchy visualizer for the affectionate, dreamy track “Die A Million Times,” which retains a kind of fun fondness for early 2000s pop and technology.

“‘Die A Million Times’ is about being stuck in a negative thought loop that you know you could escape from if you really tried but you’re not willing to let go yet,” Ian Sweet, real name Jilian Medford, said. “A thought loop that is so painful and destructive to your brain but yet you want to keep replaying certain memories over and over. I was living in a fantasy world about a relationship that didn’t end up working out and kept inviting in the thoughts and memories that I knew would continue to destroy me but I wasn’t ready to move on from them yet in order to help myself.”

This EP, also consisting of “Fight,” a Dagr remix of “Fight,” and “Star Stuff,” follows the release of last year’s powerful full-length Show Me How You Disappear.

Watch the visualizer for “Die A Million Times” above. Check out the EP here.