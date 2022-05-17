Last year’s Show Me How You Disappear, was yet another arresting album by Ian Sweet filled with sparkling guitars and emotionally-charged lyricism. The project of LA’s Jillian Medford, Ian Sweet, has now released her second track since the excellent album, in the beaming song, “Fight.” The band has also announced a slew of upcoming North America and Europe tour dates

Medford says “Fight” is about a pandemic relationship that didn’t quite pan out in the end; a reminder that, hey, a lot of people went through that super recently. In a statement, Medford said the track harkens back to the feelings of, “Spending every day with someone, doing everything together, not knowing if the world was going to end. Leaning on someone with such heaviness, putting our entire weight and being onto each other, because it’s all we had. The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended. I felt so content in the relationship but then my entire world fell apart when it ended and I didn’t know how to pick myself back up and move forward.”

The feverish outpouring is captured in the karaoke dive bar-set video by director Lucy Sandler. Medford and friends, take to the stage of Santa Monica Blvd’s Prime Time Pub, to sing “Fight” and each person on the mic feels the song’s purpose in their own way. Meanwhile, Medford’s “I Love Pain” t-shirt, is an omnipresent reminder of the constant flux of relationships, especially in less than ideal times.

Watch Ian Sweet’s video for “Fight” above and check out the full list of tour dates below.

05/18 — Tilburg, NL @ Skatecafe

05/19 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/22 — Manchester, UK @ YES

05/23 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar Club

05/26 — London, UK @ The Grace

05/28 — Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

05/29 — Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/31 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

06/22 — 06/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

07/29 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

08/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

08/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

08/08 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

08/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

08/11 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar#

#= with Bnny