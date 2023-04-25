Jeff Bezos 2021 People's Choice Awards
Getty Image
Music

Jeff Bezos Rolled Up To Coachella In A Butterfly Shirt To Watch Bad Bunny’s Headlining Set Alongside Kris Jenner

It goes without saying, but Bad Bunny has a ton of fans: In 2022, he was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world for the third year in a row. Among those admirers, it would seem, is another hyper-successful figure: Jeff Bezos.

This past Friday (April 21), Bad Bunny headlined the first night of Coachella’s second weekend for 2023. As People reports, the billionaire Amazon founder, who was once the wealthiest person in the world (he’s currently third), was seen attending Bad Bunny’s performance alongside partner and reporter Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. Fan-shot videos also show Bezos and Sánchez enjoying the show.

Bezos’ look drew some attention. As People notes, “Bezos, 59, also kept it casual in a long-sleeve light blue button-up shirt with butterflies on the front, a pair of jeans, and white sneakers with dark trim around the ankle.” Some onlookers took notice of the shirt, which can apparently be bought on Amazon for about $12 (or at least one that looks just like it can). One Reddit user summarized the ensemble, “Jeff looking like the dude that comes into a store and asks to buy the outfit off the mannequin.”

This comes months after Bezos gave Dolly Parton $100 million to use for philanthropic purposes.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
×