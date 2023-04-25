It goes without saying, but Bad Bunny has a ton of fans: In 2022, he was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world for the third year in a row. Among those admirers, it would seem, is another hyper-successful figure: Jeff Bezos.

This past Friday (April 21), Bad Bunny headlined the first night of Coachella’s second weekend for 2023. As People reports, the billionaire Amazon founder, who was once the wealthiest person in the world (he’s currently third), was seen attending Bad Bunny’s performance alongside partner and reporter Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. Fan-shot videos also show Bezos and Sánchez enjoying the show.

Jeff Bezos, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner were amongst the many attendees last night at Bad Bunny’s last performance in Coachella 2023 🎡pic.twitter.com/bJKKyvcjlA — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 22, 2023

Bezos’ look drew some attention. As People notes, “Bezos, 59, also kept it casual in a long-sleeve light blue button-up shirt with butterflies on the front, a pair of jeans, and white sneakers with dark trim around the ankle.” Some onlookers took notice of the shirt, which can apparently be bought on Amazon for about $12 (or at least one that looks just like it can). One Reddit user summarized the ensemble, “Jeff looking like the dude that comes into a store and asks to buy the outfit off the mannequin.”

how come he gets to wear ugly shirts at coachella w no backlash? pic.twitter.com/AxrTloK9eY — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 24, 2023

This comes months after Bezos gave Dolly Parton $100 million to use for philanthropic purposes.