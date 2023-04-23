Rosalía is a woman on a mission to reign supreme in Latin music. The “Vampiros” singer’s passion for her art propelled her to several record-breaking wins during award season. It also led her straight into the arms of her fiancé and fellow musician Rauw Alejandro. During her Coachella 2023 sets, she gave it all, and the crowd returned the favor with passionate responses.

Last Saturday, April 15, the songwriter treated festivalgoers to a guest appearance from her soon-to-be husband as they gave an intimate performance of their track “Beso.” During Rosalía’s closing festival appearance, she brought out Dominican rapper Tokischa for a spicy performance of their collaborative track “Linda.”

When the dembow and flamenco crossover track was released in 2021, it received pushed back over claims that Rosalía was “Latin fishing.” However, fans of the genre have come out to support the track over time. “Linda” was eventually featured on the official soundtrack for the video game Need For Speed Unbound

The gatekeeping woke activist latinos already hating in the comments. Y’all are so fucking irritating. We just wanna hear the music and shake ass. Go away! https://t.co/ZbV0JWQQd9 pic.twitter.com/5CW5vMIt39 — J🧡N – Libra szn (@ribbononmybox) August 28, 2021

Tokischa was the only person that performed with Rosalía during the singer’s Coachella set. She handed off the mic to one fan in the crowd to sing a stanza of her song “La Noche De Anoche,” which features Bad Bunny.