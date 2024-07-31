In May, Illuminati Hotties announced a North American fall tour, due to begin in September. The following month, Sarah Tudzin, the mastermind behind Illuminati Hotties, doubled down on good news by revealing that an Illuminati Hotties album entitled Power would be released on August 23.

On Wednesday, July 31, Illuminati Hotties dropped “the last single” before Power drops, and the rock-tinged single provides more than enough substance to hold people over for three-ish weeks.

“‘The L’ is about knowing when to back down – it’s a lesson I’ve had the great fortune to have many chances to learn over and over again,” Tudzin said, as per Stereogum. “It’s about putting your pride aside in favor of resolution. We could go separate ways, but I’ll take the ‘L’ instead.”

Tudzin continued, “The vocals in the bridge are from the original demo and capture how tiny and vulnerable I feel when I’m surrendering to love and compromise. It’s very hard when you’re independent and sure-headed and stubborn to figure out how to navigate partnership, but I’ve thrown my hands up in this song. Love always comes out on top.”

“The L” follows “Didn’t” and “Power” as Power singles.

Listen to “The L” above.

Power is out 8/23 via Hopeless Records. Find more information here.