Sarah Tudzin has carved out a space in the music industry as a go-to producer and engineer, working with folks like Boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, and more. She kicks ass with her project Illuminati Hotties, too, and there’s a new Hotties album on the way. Power was announced last month, and ahead of the project, Tudzin has shared a new single, the title track.

“Power” sees Tudzin reckoning with her existence in light of a significant loss. She does so over a breezy but melancholy indie rocker fleshed out by some lush orchestral arrangements.

Tudzin says of the song, “‘Power’ is a reckoning with mortality. It was the song I avoided writing every time I sat down with a guitar until it finally fell out of me. In it I’m asking over and over, how am I supposed to participate in earthly existence after the passing of my mom, who so selflessly gave me her confidence, who instilled my power? There is no answer, and there is no sign.”

Given that Tudzin has kept busy with her aforementioned production and engineering duties, Power will be the first Illuminati Hotties album since 2021’s Let Me Do One More.

Listen to “Power” above.

Power is out 8/23 via Hopeless Records. Find more information here.