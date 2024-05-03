Illuminati Hotties is back. Today (May 2), the Sarah Tudzin musical project has shared “Can’t Be Still,” a fun, festive new single.

On the song, Tudzin sings over a punchy, breezy track, detailing her need to get up and dance.

“I find that something I have in common with most people that I talk to lately is the immense fear of and inability to be alone with ourselves,” said Tudzin in a statement. “Constant motion, avoidance, restlessness – anything to keep myself from stagnating have always been my coping mechanisms when my inner monologue starts to get loud.”

The accompanying video features Tudzin wandering about a city, a forest, and the beach, finding a group of dancers to match her groovy energy.

In celebration of a new era, Illuminati Hotties is hitting the road this fall on a North American tour. On select dates, she will be supported by Daffo and Maddie Ross. Fans can sign up for presale and purchase tickets here.

You can listen to “Can’t Be Still” above and see the tour dates below.

09/25 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^*

09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah^*

09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel^*

09/29 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^*

10/04 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux^

10/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court^

10/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge^

10/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club^

10/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^

10/11 — Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall^

10/13 — Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair^

10/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

10/18 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat^

10/20 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ The End^

10/23 — Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada^

10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross