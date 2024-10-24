Tyler The Creator has kept the promotional cycle for his new album Chromakopia short and sweet. He officially announced the project last week, and it’ll be out on October 28. Yes, that’s a Monday, so the project isn’t coming out on a Friday like most major new releases do.

Not only is the album coming out on Monday, but Tyler announced yesterday (October 23) that it’s coming out at 6 a.m. ET that day… again, different from the midnight releases of most projects.

On top of that, Tyler is also hosting a listening party. He announced that today, explaining on social media, “Los Angeles I’m playing my album in full for you at the Intuit Dome. I will not be performing, I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip syncing to the new sounds. This event costs $5.”

Doors for the show are at 7 p.m. PT and the event starts at 8. As for those $5 tickets, there’s an American Express pre-sale at 9 a.m. PT on October 25, followed by a general on-sale at 10 a.m. PT. More information is available on the album website.

Tyler seems to have had a change of heart when it comes to the listening party strategy. Kanye West has notably taken to hosting these types of events in recent years, and in response to a recent one, Tyler commented, “n**** u was right there just say the words!!!!!!!! [heart-eyes emojis].”

Chromakopia is out 10/28 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.