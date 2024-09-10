Sophie Allison is ending 2024 and starting 2025 in a major way: Her album Evergreen drops in October, and she announced today (September 10) that’s she’s going on a massive tour in 2025. Tickets for the tour, which runs from January to May, go on sale on September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Allison says of the new song, “‘Driver’ is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline.”

Listen to “Driver” above and find Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates below.