Sophie Allison is ending 2024 and starting 2025 in a major way: Her album Evergreen drops in October, and she announced today (September 10) that’s she’s going on a massive tour in 2025. Tickets for the tour, which runs from January to May, go on sale on September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Allison says of the new song, “‘Driver’ is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline.”
Listen to “Driver” above and find Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates below.
Soccer Mommy’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/13/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Musician’s Corner
09/28/2024 — New York, NY @ All Things Go Festival
09/29/2024 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/12/2024 — Little Rock, AR @ Hillcrest Harvest Fest
01/22/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
01/23/2025 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
01/24/2025 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
01/25/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
01/27/2025 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
01/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NYC @ Brooklyn Steel *
02/02/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield ^
02/04/2025 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^
02/05/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^
02/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
02/08/2025 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^
02/18/2025 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %
02/19/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s %
02/20/2025 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory %
02/21/2025 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %
02/22/2025 — Austin, TX @ Radio/East %
02/24/2025 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %
02/25/2025 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %
02/27/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %
02/28/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %
03/03/2025 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %
03/04/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %
03/05/2025 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %
03/07/2025 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %
03/08/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %
03/10/2025 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %
03/12/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman %
03/13/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %
03/14/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall %
03/15/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %
04/26/2025 — Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo
04/27/2025 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Copernico
04/28/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo 2
04/30/2025 — Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal
05/01/2025 — Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
05/02/2025 — Milan, IT @ Legend
05/03/2025 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
05/04/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05/06/2025 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
05/07/2025 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/08/2025 — London, UK @ Hackney Church
05/09/2025 — Leeds, UK @ Project House
05/11/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/13/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
05/14/2025 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
05/16/2025 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/17/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
05/20/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
05/21/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
05/22/2025 — Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
* with L’Rain
^ with Tomberlin
% with Hana Vu
Evergreen is out 10/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.