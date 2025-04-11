Lana Del Rey Laments A Tumultuous Relationship With ‘Henry, Come On’

Country has been all the rage in the pop music scene lately — and even when songs haven’t been outright country, they’ve incorporated elements of it, from twangy guitars to mournful organs.

Lana Del Rey is the latest artist to jump on the trend with her wistful new single, “Henry, Come On.” The track, which laments a past, tumultuous relationship, even nods toward “All these country singers and their lonely rides to Houston / Doesn’t really make for the best, you know, settle down type.”

The new direction certainly justifies Del Rey’s inclusion on the 2025 Stagecoach bill, which sees her preceding Zach Bryan’s closing set on Friday, April 25. And while that new direction might throw off some fans, Lana argued that the classic country sound isn’t actually that big a departure for her.

“All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure,” she told Vogue last August. “If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”

The album, The Right Person Will Stay, is set for release on May 21.

You can listen to Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, Come On” above.

The Right Person Will Stay is due on 5/21/25 via Interscope and Polydor.