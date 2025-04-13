Brat summer is quickly approaching. However, based on the season’s foremother’s past statements, Charli XCX fans believe this is a party-fueled journey they must embark on by themselves.

Yesterday (April 12), Charli XCX seemed to tease that she’s opting out, but supporters are free to carry on as planned. During the “Sympathy Is A Knife” singer’s performance at Coachella 2025 weekend one, Charli XCX provided a status update on Brat summer.

At the close of her set (viewable here), Charli XCX plastered a message outlining her feelings ending her Brat era.

“Thank you so much, Coachella,” the message opened. “Does this mean ‘Brat’ summer is finally over? Idk? Maybe?”

The message continued: “Yes coz duh it as already over like last year. Wait…what it? No?”

Charli XCX then shared a vulnerable confession. “I don’t know who I am if it’s over. F*ck,” read the festival screens. “Wait…I remembered. I’m Charli. And honestly, I just want this moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over.”

Heading into her performance, Charli XCX’s promotional Coachella billboard promised a new era was on the way. While her closing message embraced fans’ love of the Brat summer wave, it is abundantly clear Charli is ready to move forward to another sonic era.

