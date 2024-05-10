Indiecast Discusses The Life And Legacy Of Steve Albini

Steven and Ian begin today’s episode with a quick recap of the seemingly on-pause rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, as well as a Sportscast segment on Steven’s bandwagon-jumping with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, they address the sad news about the death of Steve Albini at the age of 61. They recap the musician/producer’s illustrious career, and wonder whether his death marks the end of an era in indie music. Then the guys delve into a recent interview with a member of the shoegaze band Whirr and Ian’s run-in with them back in the 2010s.

In the mailbag, a listener comes up with a new term — Poochie band, after the famous Simpsons episode — to describe acts that have one song so good that it makes it impossible to hear any other song they have ever made. What bands apply as “Poochie” material?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest effort from hardcore band Knocked Loose while Steven backs the new album by Amen Dunes.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 188 here