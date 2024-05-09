Drake has been dealing with a lot lately, whether it’s the break-in attempt at his home, the shooting near his home, or the ongoing Kendrick Lamar beef. Early this morning (May 9), Drake seemingly took a minute to address the latter situation.

On his Instagram Story, Drake posted the opening scene from the Netflix show A Man In Full, in which Jeff Daniels’ character Charlie Croker is lying dead on the floor. He says in a voiceover, “I don’t mean this as a criticism. Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen recently shared his thoughts about the beef situation, and how something so personal is playing out in such a public way. On stage at his Seth Smokes The Bowl event, Rogen said, “What’s crazy is these are not, like, personal correspondences: These are songs! These are hit songs! These are No. 1 and 2 on iTunes, like, right now! These are songs the Apple algorithm is telling my mother to listen to while working out.”