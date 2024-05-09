We are now in Year 20 of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef (that’s how it feels, at least). At this point, multiple diss tracks have been swapped back and forth over the past few weeks, and most observers have chosen their sides. That appears to include Jack Dorsey, best known for co-founding Twitter (now X).

On May 3, Dorsey (who was spotted at a Drake concert in 2022, by the way) shared an old tweet of Lamar promoting a June 16 concert in Toronto, an apparent nod to “6:16 In LA.”

Then, on May 4, he shared Lamar’s tweet about his “Meet The Grahams” diss and added, “truth vs lies.” On May 6, Dorsey tweeted, “like that not like us,” an apparent reference to Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Finally, on May 8, Dorsey posted a link to Lamar’s “Rich Spirit” and wrote, “turn him to a song.”

like that not like us — jack (@jack) May 7, 2024

turn him to a song https://t.co/36T2VQmaF7 — jack (@jack) May 9, 2024

He also recently retweeted a tweet of an old video of Lamar performing in a Best Buy store. That tweet was shared in response to a user who wrote, “Kendrick’s old tweets are like ‘Hey guys im finna perform at best buy :D’ LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” which itself was in response to a tweet saying, “You know Aubrey angels went looking for some tweets on Kendrick account too only to find he is indeed the most boring n**** of all time.”